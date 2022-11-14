Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski held a meeting with his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama immediately before the intergovernmental conference of the governments of Macedonia and Albania, where both emphasized the importance of further promoting bilateral cooperation, which is still at a high level.

As the government press service informed, the Prime Ministers discussed the need to strengthen cooperation in several segments, especially in these turbulent times of military turmoil and the global energy crisis.

At the meeting, it is pointed out, they discussed the European integration processes of the two countries and the importance of focused commitment, all with the aim of the countries becoming full-fledged EU members by 2030. At the meeting, Prime Ministers Kovacevski and Rama pointed out that today’s intergovernmental session is of exceptional importance, from which both countries and citizens will benefit, in almost all areas where there is potential for the advancement of cooperation.

Prime Ministers Kovacevski and Rama agreed that good bilateral relations between the two countries are of great importance for economic development, as well as for deepening business cooperation between businessmen from both countries. Cultivating good relations, connecting peoples, and infrastructural strengthening between the two countries is of great importance for further progress, it was concluded at the meeting, reads the statement.