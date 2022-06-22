Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will take part in the high level meeting between EU and Western Balkans leaders in Brussels on June 23 ahead of the June 23-24 European Council.

Albanian Prime Minister Rama wrote on Twitter that after mutual consultations, the three leaders of the countries included in the Open Balkans, however, decided to go to Brussels.