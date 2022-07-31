Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón held a meeting during which the strong friendship between the Kingdom of Spain and Macedonia was affirmed, the government press service informed.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that Spain is a proven supporter of Macedonia in its European integration processes, which is extremely important for our path towards the European family. In a cordial and friendly atmosphere, it was assessed that the two countries, which are also NATO allies, have been building excellent bilateral relations for three decades and that such commitments will continue in the future.

As part of the first official visit of Prime Minister Sánchez, the delegations from the two countries held a bilateral meeting attended by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Political System and Community Relations Artan Grubi, the Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bojan Maricic, the Minister of Defense Slavjanka Petrovska and the Minister for culture Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojcevska.