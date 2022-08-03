We have clearly stated that we want an independent Macedonian state that will become a member of the European Union. If you look at the Constitution and the constitutional order and all the strategies of the governments, it is very clear that we want this, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said regarding the referendum proposed by the opposition.

In today’s interview with TV Kanal 5, he assessed that the opposition’s theses that the Macedonian language will not be recognized in the European Union and that our identity will be lost that way, are unfounded.