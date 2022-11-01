Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski insisted that he is not trying to avoid a televised debate with opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski, and also that he is not trying to avoid appearing on critical media outlets.

Having a debate with anyone in the country, including the leader of one of the opposition parties, will happen, but that is not the way to resolve the energy and the economic crisis. I have not been selective in choosing the press and I have never avoided questions, Kovacevski said.