Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski acknowledged that some of his Government officials may be put on the US black list, becuse of their corruption. This announcement was clearly made by US Ambassador Angela Aggeler, who made unusually tough comments about the state of corruption under the SDSM – DUI government and announced that a US sanctions team is in the country.

A few SDSM officials were charged with relatively minor crimes over the past five years, during which the politically motivated prosecutors were almost exclusively focused on prosecuting officials from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party. Overall, serious corruption allegations against SDSM officials were left uninvestigated, while investigating officials from the powerful DUI party, which has been in power almost non stop for 20 years, is unheard of.

During a press conference, Kovacevski was asked about this new US initiative, which was promptly supported by the UK and the EU representatives in the country. He said that he did not meett with the US sanctions team, but that he does not exclude the possibility that current officials will be on the new US black list.