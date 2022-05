More photographs emerged from the opening of the Macedonian National Theater in 2013, which was attended by current Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.

Kovacevski is now a loud critic of the Skopje 2014 urban renewal project. The theater was rebuilt as part of the project. Kovacevski’s SDSM party insists that Kovacevski was at the opening in his capacity as manager of the Macedonian Telekom.