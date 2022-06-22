President Pendarovski thinks that Kovacevski should not go to Brussels just to be photographed and that he advises him not to go.

I advise him not to go. My advice is if this is the way things are, if the Bulgarians submitted five new demands yesterday… What are you going to do in Brussels? Just to to be photographed?, Pendarovski said in an interview with the “24 Analysis” show on TV 24.

Commenting on the Prime Minister coordinating with Albanian counterpart Edi Rama and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on going to Brussels, Pendarovski said he “does not like” the fact that such coordination is done within the “Open Balkans” because it is an economic initiative.

We, says the president, should make our own, autonomous state decision whether to go or not.