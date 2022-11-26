Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski told Bulgarian nationalist leader Kostadin Kostadinov that he is no longer welcome in Macedonia. It’s not clear at the moment whether this is just Kovacevski’s personal opinion, or whether he intends to actually declare the leader of the pro-Russian Vazrazhdane party as a persona non grata.
The reason for this is Kostadinov’s lengthy meeting with Macedonian journalists on Friday, during which he insisted that there is no difference between the two nations and that Macedonia is Bulgarian land. “Bulgaria is from the Black Sea to the lake of Ohrid”, he told the press during the opening of the new Bulgarian cultural center in Skopje.
It’s unseemly that a man comes as a guest to this country and then acts in this way. Such politicians, like the one we saw yesterday, are not wanted in our country. They have no other political agenda except to sow restlessness and intolerance between the two countries and the citizens, just to advance their political interest. For me personally, such politicians have no need to come here, Kovacevski said.
