Our entire leadership has resigned and for 30 days I was the target of attacks by VMRO-DPMNE, there was no one to defend us, the new leader of SDSM, Dimitar Kovacevski, told party bodies, TV21 reported.

According to TV21’s party sources, Kovacevski complained to party members that the entire leadership left the party at one point and he, as the new party leader, was left without support.

Tonight, a new leadership is elected in SDSM after most of them resigned, and the last resignations were submitted by the party’s secretary general Ljupco Nikolovski and Oliver Spasovski.

Mile Zecevic is expected to replace Nikolovski and be elected secretary general of the party, and Fatmir Bytyqi, Pero Kostadinov, Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojcevska and Stefan Bogoev are expected to be elected vice presidents.