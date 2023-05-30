PM Kovachevski called on Monday for unity, togetherness, and rising beyond political and ideological differences for a better life and secure future.

“I will put forward all decisions necessary for North Macedonia to resume on its path in the realization of its strategic objective – European Union membership. I hope all political parties in the country and lawmakers will perceive the importance of this decision and vote for the sake of their people and not to benefit any politician in the country”, said the Prime Minister.