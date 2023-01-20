There are honorable structures in SDSM. SDSM deputies are ex officio members of the Central Board and their vote is worth the same as the vote of the president of the party and each of them expresses their opinion. All decisions in the SDSM were made unanimously, Prime Minister and SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski said today.

Not only are the MPs free to decide as they see fit in accordance with the mandate they received and their political position in the political party, but I will say that the parliamentary majority will be larger than it is today, Kovacevski said.

He commented on yesterday’s statement by the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, that paracriminal structures are putting pressure on members of the government who want elections. According to Kovacevski, Mickoski is a man who wants to cover up another lie with a lie.