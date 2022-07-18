Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski will head the official Government delegation that is set to take part in the first Intergovernmental Conference (IGC) at the Council of the European Union in Brussels on Tuesday. This intergovernmental conference is of historical importance for the Republic of Macedonia because it marks the start of negotiations for the country’s full-fledged membership in the EU, the government press service said.

According to the agenda, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacevski, together with the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, tomorrow are scheduled to hold a meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. As part of the historic visit to Brussels, the start of the screening for the Republic of Macedonia and a working lunch of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski with the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, which will be attended by both delegations, have been announced for tomorrow. As part of the official government delegation, First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bojan Maricic, as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani, Minister of Internal Affairs Oliver Spasovski, Minister of Culture Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojcevska and Minister of Information Society and Administration, Admirim Aliti and other senior representatives of the Government, are traveling to Brussels, the announcement states.