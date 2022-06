Economy

Fuel prices rise yet again

The retail price of fuels as of midnight will go up by MKD 1.5-3 per liter, the Energy Regulatory Commission said on Monday. The new diesel price will be 107.5 denars, which is a record. The price of Eurosuper 98 stands at 113.5 denars per liter, and that of Eurosuper 95 is 111.5 denars per liter. The...