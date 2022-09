Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski is heading a government delegation during a working visit to Athens on Tuesday, where he will hold talks with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

At yesterday’s regular briefing with journalists, the spokesperson of the Greek Government, Yiannis Ikonomou, answering the question of MIA’s correspondent in Athens, ahead of the meeting, emphasized that they are always ready to help the countries of the region.