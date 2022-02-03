Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski on Feb. 3-4 will pay a visit to Brussels, his first since taking office, to meet with top EU and NATO officials.

This morning, Kovacevski will first meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani and Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska will also be present at the meeting.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Kovacevski will meet with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, as well as with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

A meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is scheduled for Friday morning.

Dimitar Kovacevski will also have meetings with members of the European Parliament and former EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

Apart from Osmani and Petrovska, in Brussels Prime Minister Kovacevski will also be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bojan Maricic.