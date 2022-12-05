At the next government session, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski will request to start a procedure to revoke Oleksandar Onishchenko’s citizenship.
I will ask the next Government for status regarding the activities that the institutions should take in order to revoke the citizenship issued by our country, and certain other activities will also follow in the coming period, Prime Minister Kovacevski said at a press conference in the government answering a journalist’s question.
Comments are closed for this post.