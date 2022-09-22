The deserter Kovacevski is permanently incapacitated, that is a diagnosis, which he himself reported to the Army. If he is permanently incapacitated for serving in the army, how is he capable of performing the office of prime minister? And is that why he is running away from determining his business ability? The deserter Kovacevski avoided serving in the army of his own country at a time when Macedonia was facing a military conflict and many citizens joined the army on their own initiative, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.

With this, the deserter Kovacevski proves that he is not fighting for the state or the citizens, but for his own interest and benefit.

The deserter Kovacevski must gather courage and answer when he lied to the public when he declared he did not serve military service because he was studying or when he submitted a document that he was permanently incapacitated. If the deserter Kovacevski does not provide an explanation, then the truth is that he really is permanently incapacitated, said VMRO – DPMNE.