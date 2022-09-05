Delegation led by Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski is paying Monday a visit to Sofia, related to the management of the effects of the global energy crisis.

Kovacevski is leaving for Sofia from Belgrade, where he led the government delegation to the First International Wine Fair “Wine Vision by Open Balkans” at the Belgrade Fair within the framework of the Summit of the Open Balkan initiative, where cooperation was announced with the aim of providing sufficient amounts of electricity for businesses and the citizens in the region.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov said yesterday that they are seriously preparing for Prime Minister Kovacevski’s visit to Bulgaria.

As MIA’s correspondent in Sofia reported, Milkov in an interview with BNR assessed that the relations between the two countries have many dimensions, they are multifaceted and cannot be measured with the issues of electricity supply from Bulgaria to the Republic of Macedonia.