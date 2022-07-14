Now is the moment Macedonia should seize to accept the European proposal, which means holding of the first intergovernmental conference and start of accession negotiations with the EU, it was concluded at Thursday’s meeting of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Kovacevski and von der Leyen emphasized once again that the European proposal does not threaten identity, culture, history and the Macedonian language in any way.

The President of the European Commission also emphasized that the place of Macedonia and the Western Balkans is in the European Union and that is the only path that leads to a better future for the present and future generations.

At the meeting, it was discussed that in the context of the new geo-political circumstances, the unblocking of the European integration process and the beginning of negotiations for our membership in the European Union is very significant, which is important for the overall progress of Macedonia.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that the decisions taken now guarantee the future of the country, and therefore wise and statesmanlike moves are needed that lead to prosperity, development of democratic values and overall economic progress.