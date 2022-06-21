Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski informed that an extraordinary meeting of the Open Balkans was held today, ahead of the EU-Western Balkans summit.

Together with my colleagues Aleksandar Vucic and Edi Rama, we talked about the national positions of each of the countries, the regional perspectives as well as the dynamics of the European integration process. We agreed that after additional internal consultations, tomorrow morning we will make the final decision on our participation in the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Brussels. We are discussing several topics that are important for the region and we have launched an initiative for the Agency for Attracting Investments in the Open Balkans, which will provide additional economic development for the region, informed Kovacevski.

The upcoming food, wine and tourism fair to be held in Belgrade was also discussed, as well as several other topics that emerged from the last Open Balkans Summit held in Ohrid.