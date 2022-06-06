The Government passed Monday amendments to the agreement on cooperation among countries of the Western Balkans in the field of mutual recognition of diplomas and post-graduate degrees issued by universities and other authorized institutions.
According to the amendments to the conclusions, Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama will sign the agreement at the Open Balkans Summit on June 8 in Ohrid, the government press service said.
Comments are closed for this post.