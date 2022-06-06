Economy

New increase in fuel prices as of midnight

As of Monday midnight, the price of gasoline rises by MKD 1 per liter, while that of diesel is up by MKD 2.5 per liter, said the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). As of midnight the new prices will be the following: – EUROSUPER BS 95 – 110.00 (denars / liter) – EUROSUPER BS 98 – 112.00 (denars...