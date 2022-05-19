Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski warned that the coming winter is going to be very difficult, if the war in Ukraine resumes until then.

This will be the hardest winter of our generation, and even for the previous generations, Kovacevski said.

He cited the huge spikes in electricity prices, saying that the Government is subsidizing prices for citizens and small consumers to the tune of 80 percent. “If electricity was sold at market prices, we would’ve seen enormous prices, a shock for the citizens. The ESM energy company would’ve ended the year with 200 million EUR in profits in this scenario”.