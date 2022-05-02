It’s highly hypocritical that Dimitar Kovacevski reads pre-scripted texts attacking the Skopje 2014 project, as criminal, while he attended the opening of its buildings, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski, after footage showed the current Prime Minister and SDSM leader at the 2013 opening of the Macedonian National Theater. SDSM endlessly attacked the urban renewal project of the capital spearheaded by VMRO as corrupt and criminal, and Kovacevski recently made it a big part of his PR efforts.

It’s not only that Kovacevski attended events linked to Skopje 2014, he was often in the company of the very people he accuses of being criminals. The entire public could see the archive footage of Kovacevski, happy to be in the first row of the theater opening, laughing and applauding. You get the feeling that he wouldn’t wash his hands for days, after shaking the hand of the people he now calls criminals, Arsovski said.

The opposition spokesman said that the Prime Minister has no integrity if he chooses to read talking points written by his staff and attack the project he once supported.