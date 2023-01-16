The goal of every political peripheral is to become popular through such activities. I will not fulfill their wish to become popular because they are not popular even in their own countries, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said regarding the irredentist statements of Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki.

After, MFA, the European Parliament, now the Prime Minister and the Government did not condemn the words of the MEP that “Macedonians are Bulgarians” and that we are “One nation in two states”.

According to Kovacevski, these people are political peripherals and he would leave their discussion with the political peripherals from our country.