Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski informed that documentation is already being prepared for the opening of a Macedonian cultural center in Blagoevgrad and announced that a request for this will be sent to the Bulgarian Government.

Answering a reporter’s question, Kovacevski said today that on Sunday, when the opening of the club in Bulgaria is announced, he will be in Skopje. He ordered that the opening of such clubs should be in the direction of convergence, not discord.

On Sunday I will be in Skopje, but in the Ministry of Culture and in the Government, since I announced it, we are already preparing the documentation for opening a Macedonian cultural center in Blagoevgrad and that request will be sent to the Bulgarian Government. You know that we have a Macedonian cultural center in Sofia and, as we said, we will also have the opening of a Macedonian cultural center in Blagoevgrad, which request we will send, Kovacevski said, after the promotion of a new investment in TIRZ Skopje.

He called for everyone who has the opportunity to attend the opening of the center but said that during such activities, care must be taken for the feelings of the citizens.

I believe that the opening of cultural centers between the states is a way to bring them together as states and as institutions and as citizens, and I think that all those who have the opportunity, especially the citizens of Blagoevgrad and the border areas, should attend such events because I think it brings citizens together, Kovacevski said.

During the opening of the cultural centers, he added, attention should be paid to the feelings of the citizens, here above all, I mean what was happening in our country and in that way they do not become a place of discord, but to bring the citizens together, as in our country, as well as between citizens of neighboring countries.