Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski told MIA on Wednesday in Bratislava that the meeting with the leader of the opposition, Hristijan Mickoski, will focus the decisions necessary for the country’s EU integration and good neighborly relations.

“We will discuss this with the leader of VMRO-DPMNE and his team, and we will have to find a way for them to support this decision, because this decision is a vote for our EU integration and must not be subject to daily politics or gaining political points. The future of the citizens, the current and future generations, is far more important than the career of any politicians and the personal and ideological differences must be overcome when making such decisions, because this is the task of all political parties and MPs in Parliament,” said Kovachevski in a statement for MIA after his meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The PM said he is a rational optimist and that he believes in the fulfillment of the goal – EU membership.