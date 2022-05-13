Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski would not comment on the audio tape showing Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi hysterically shouting at staffers.

Xhaferi, apparently angry over not being able to advance his agenda in the blocked Parliament, is heard cursing at someone, presumably members of the Parliament security, shouting at them to go away.

I saw the tape, there is some kind of a conversation, but you can’t see who is talking or who with. That is why I can’t comment whether the Parliament Speaker is talking to somebody in the hall, an employee. I can’t answer in detail, because you can’t see who is talking on the tape, Kovacevski said. Xhaferi’s voice is clearly distinguishable in the recording.

This reply is deeply ironic, given that the SDSM party started the 2015 Colored Revolution and the still-on-going political crisis using illegally recorded wiretaps On SDSM demand, the wiretaps were even used as evidence in court.

VMRO-DPMNE is calling on the former terrorist commander Xhaferi to resign from his post after the incredible outburst.