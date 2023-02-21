The government led by Dimitar Kovacevski and his team will be remembered for the collapse of the healthcare system, VMRO-DPMNE emphasizes.

The healthcare system collapsed for the first time in independent Macedonia. With this, for the first time, citizens were left without medicines, funds were not paid for maternity leave, and medical staff was left without salary.

And while there is an unprecedented outflow of medical staff from the country and there is no one to treat the citizens, Kovacevski and the series of officials in the public health institutions did not lift a finger to pay the salaries on time, that is, to observe the legal deadline.