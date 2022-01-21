As before, so and from now on – there will be no improvement of the situation in Macedonia as long as SDSM is in power, Macedonian citizens believe. On the telephone poll conducted by the Institute for Political Research in Skopje (IPIS) to the question “Will the formation of the new government overcome the crisis in Macedonia or not?” 42.7 percent of respondents answered negatively.

Also, a high percentage of respondents answered that they do not expect improvement from the old-new government of Dimitar Kovacevski.

In the poll conducted between 17 and 19 January 2022, 1124 respondents participated.

As we have already written, 22.5 percent of the respondents see a way out of the crises in which western Macedonia sees 17.7 percent of the citizens in Mickoski’s policies. According to voters’ trust, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE has a rating three and a half times higher than the new Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and twice higher than his predecessor, former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. The leader of Levica, Dimitar Apasiev, enjoys 2.5% of trust.

Among the parties, the best ranked in the poll is VMRO-DPMNE. If early parliamentary elections are held tomorrow, the majority will support the party led by Mickoski.

In order to observe the relevance and impartiality of the poll, an impartial and objective questionnaire was created on the basis of which the poll was later conducted.

The poll was conducted using a random sample that was stratified to preserve the representativeness of the population in the Republic of Macedonia. It observed the demographic specifics of the population such as gender structure, age groups, level of education and ethnicity, with appropriate division of respondents according to place of residence and constituency, with Skopje being taken as a separate entity because of its features.

The poll was conducted for the needs of IPIS in order to analyze the ratings of the parties and perceptions of a new government. The poll is funded by IPIS’s own funds.