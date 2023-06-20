PM Dimitar Kovachevski hasn’t seen the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Tuesday statement, wherein he claims that, “the country didn’t learn the lesson not to lobby with the EU member countries or in the EU institutions”. Kovachevski nevertheless responded that the neighboring country’s president should focus on the reforms in his own country.

Radev on Tuesday scolded the Macedonian authorities to stop trying to compensate for the lack of reforms and respect of human rights by lobbying with the EU countries and institutions.

“Every year we receive a detailed report from the European Union on the progress of the essential reforms in our country. President Radev should focus on the reforms in his own country”, Kovachevski pointed out.