Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski confirmed that Milikije Halimi was appointed as the director of AD “Airports” based on the university degree she submitted. However, he did not provide details about the type of diploma. The appointment of the former mayor of Arachinovo as the general director of AD “Airports of Macedonia” has sparked public reactions, with the opposition VMRO-DPMNE criticizing the decision, stating that it is a shame for both the government and the country, as the appointee has a secondary medical education and will oversee airport services.