Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski today once again condemned the formation of associations named after persons associated with, as he said – the darkest past in Europe – Hitler’s fascist regime because they hurt the feelings of Macedonian citizens and disrupt relations with Bulgaria.

Just as I condemned the establishment of the association in Bitola, as I condemned the establishment of the association in Ohrid, I also condemn any other association that is made with the intention of bringing discord into the relations that Macedonia and Bulgaria have, Kovacevski said answering a journalist’s question regarding information that the Central Registry has received a request for the establishment of a new Bulgarian association named Tsar Ferdinand.

He pointed out that we have probably the most liberal law for the registration and establishment of associations of citizens and organizations and that even when the first association with a disputed name appeared; he spoke with the Minister of Justice and a new law for associations and non-governmental organizations are already being prepared.