SDSM leader Dimitar Kovachevski addressed a rally in Radovish, emphasizing that the upcoming elections will determine the country’s European path or risk returning to authoritarianism. He acknowledged past shortcomings in SDSM’s governance but urged voters to consider their program’s focus on EU integration for improved living standards, corruption fighting, and education. Kovachevski warned against a right-wing government, criticizing VMRO DPMNE’s nationalist campaign tactics. He urged voters to reject inter-ethnic tensions and opt for a European future on May 8. SDSM members emphasized unity and the country’s European perspective as guiding principles.