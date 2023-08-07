PM Kovachevski’s statements in his last interview are immature and don’t correspond to reality. Kovachvski quotes inexistent statements from Sofia when claiming that there will be no additional demands. At the same time, there was no official condemnation of Sofia’s statements on August 2, the VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson, Naum Stoilkovski, said at Monday’s press conference.

“Both, the Bulgarian President Radev and PM Denkov, declared the Ilinden Uprising as Bulgarian, with an ultimate goal to attach Macedonia to Bulgaria. Kovachevski ignored this fact in his interview”, Stoilkovski pointed out.

Kovachevski now calls for a national consensus, Stoilkovskki continued, knowing that about 85% of the ethnic Macedonians are against the constitutional amendments.

“That is his futile attempt to share the responsibility for the situation he created with everyone else in the country. He missed the opportunity for a national consensus when he arrogantly rejected all pubic protests and experts’ offers for help one year ago. We said then and we will repeat now: there will be no constitutional amendments under the Bulgarian diktat!”, Stoilkovski added.

Stoilkovski also pointed out that the early elections aim to provide an opportunity for the sovereign, the people, to say what kind of policy they want regarding this issue, The struggle for Macedonian interests is a long one, and there will be no surrender or acceptance of imposed solutions.