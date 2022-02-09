Clear and strong support for the European perspective of Macedonia was expressed at a meeting Wednesday of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski with Croatian Ambassador Nives Tiganj.

The determination was conveyed that the Republic of Macedonia, in addition to NATO, should be integrated in the European Union, because it is important for the entire region, but also for the Union. In that regard, success is expected in finding a solution between Macedonia and Bulgaria, which will enable the opening of the negotiation process with the EU.

We have established a relationship of mutual respect and we are working on solutions based on European values. It depends on both sides whether the energy will be transformed into a constructive dialogue, but there is positive energy in the talks and openness for mutual understanding, said Prime Minister Kovacevski.

He said that together with the Government he is focused on key issues of direct interest to citizens, where concrete achievements have already been made by raising the minimum wage to 18,000 denars and in the area of social transfers, such as subsidies for electricity.

At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on issues through which the Republic of Macedonia can draw practical and useful experiences from the Republic of Croatia, important for the European integration process.