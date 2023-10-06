“We aim to build, not destroy. Serbia and Kosovo must pursue peace and take necessary steps for the safety of their citizens and regional stability,” stated Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski during the European Political Community summit. He emphasized that conflicts should be resolved in line with existing agreements and stressed the importance of peace and stability in regional initiatives focusing on economic growth and inter-country cooperation.

Kovachevski highlighted Macedonia as a successful example of resolving issues through active and open dialogue with neighbors. Regarding Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani’s statement about Macedonia’s participation in the Open Balkan initiative, Kovachevski reiterated the government’s commitment to constructive engagement in regional initiatives that benefit citizens, economies, and businesses, emphasizing that peace, stability, and mutual respect are prerequisites for success. He also mentioned an upcoming Berlin Process meeting in Tirana, aimed at fostering communication among countries that lack basic bilateral relations.