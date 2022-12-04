Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, indicated at today’s press briefing that the state has resolved its existential issues, consolidated itself internally in terms of functional democracy and inter-ethnic relations, fixed its relations with its neighbors, established itself internationally. After this, Dragan Kovacki urged via Facebook post the fight against corruption to start with the solving the million worth crime committed in the Ministry of Health when Osmani was the minister.

Yes. It’s good that they recognized that. Here is an addition. In this fight against corruption, we will start by solving the million worth crime committed in the Ministry of Health while Bujar Osmani was the minister and with the sale of land in the center of Skopje at a price of 400 denars per square meter, under the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance, and for the needs of DUI , says Kovacki.