While we still had time, there was the option of declaring a crisis situation throughout Macedonia. However, decision makers had other ideas and saw other opportunities in declaring a state of emergency that unfortunately would cost everyone dearly, warns Colonel Dragan Kovacki, adding that this would be discussed later, and now is not the time to blame each other for the cosmetics of semantics, even though this is the essence of the solution.

I want to warn that our inertia about not taking action in Kumanovo can have negative consequences. Isn’t the situation in Kumanovo identical to that in Debar where where quarantine conditions have been introduced for 3 weeks already? In that context, the Mayor of Kumanovo, Maksim Dimitrievski, publicly appealed 10 days ago and demanded special conditions for entry / exit from the city, but we still have no decision on that, says Kovacki.

He adds that there is also lack of measures in the capital where the number of infected people is the highest.