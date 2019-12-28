Notable career in the Army, but not a civilian – this comment was made by outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev after meeting with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in relation to Mickoski’s proposal for interim interior minister.

Although the two leaders of the main political parties VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM did not announce the name, the media has already published that it is Colonel Dragan Kovacki, commander of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade in the Army.

Given that Mickoski made a statement and did not give a name, I will only say that a military person has been nominated for Minister of Interior and hence the dilemma now arises as to whether the Constitution under Article 97, the Law on Service in the Army and the Law on the Ministry of Interior allow it. We will consult with our expert public, government experts on this, and we urge the public to give its opinion. It is good to crystallize such things in a transparent way. There is also a dilemma, for past times, for Siljan Avramovski, Mitko Cavkov or other names, they are authorized persons, this does not mean that the authorized person is not a civilian. Here is the problem of being a military person, and the Constitution has precisely stated that the defense and police are run by a civilian who has been a civilian for at least three years. He may have a military background as a candidate, but has been a civilian for at least the last three years, as a retired lieutenant general and lieutenant colonel. We have no prejudices, it is the right of the opposition and they should nominate him. I have heard this for the first time, but of course the Constitution and laws should apply in the country, said the outgoing Prime Minister after meeting with Mickoski.

Immediately afterwards, Justice Minister Renata Deskoska rushed to comment on Facebook.

How can one make such an unconstitutional proposal besides so many legal advisors?!, she wrote.

This defensive stance of Zaev and Deskoska is an obvious fear of electoral defeat and the last attempt before January 3, Zaev to withdraw his promised resignation and not face the people.

Their reaction in the public is already interpreted as disarmament with arguments, so unable to find a black spot in the career of the proposed personnel solution, Zaev with the support of Diskoska enters into legal interpretations and assumes the role of constitutional judge.

The Law on the Languages and Amnesties of MPs is a highly unconstitutional exercise of power The Minister of Justice and a professor of constitutional law at the Faculty of Law and outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev are the last in the country to comment on compliance with the Constitution. Their hypocrisy is all the more so that those who criminally and violently changed it stand in defense of the Constitution.

Unconstitutional appointments of police ministers following Zaev’s logic

If we follow Zoran Zaev’s interpretations, then the previous appointments for police ministers were unconstitutional: Mitko Cavkov, Siljan Avramovski, as well as the current SDSM proposal for interim deputy interior minister Slavjanka Petrovska, who same as Cavkov and Avravkovski comes from police structures.



Since 2002, Siljan Avramovski has been Assistant Chief of the Second Administration for Countering International and Domestic Terrorism in the State Security Service, and in this capacity he has served as Chief of the Counterintelligence Bureau in the DBK, and Assistant Director of Operations Directorate for Security and Counterintelligence. After years of work and promotion in the DBK and UBK, from 3 February 2003 Avramovski also served as Director of the Directorate for Security and Counterintelligence. From June 2, 2004 until December 17, 2004, Avramovski was Minister of the Interior of Macedonia.



Zoran Ivanov was a colonel when he became director of the Intelligence Agency in 2017. In a statement on his appointment by the Office of the President of the Republic of Macedonia, it was stressed that he was “a professional staff at the Ministry of Defense and had previously held the post of Chief of Military Intelligence within the Military Security and Intelligence Service.He is also an active military personnel with combat experience in conducting operations in the country and international defense missions abroad. In addition to combat experience, he is a specialist in special operations and psychological warfare.”

Bekim Maksuti became deputy defense minister directly from the Army post.

Pavle Trajanov, was employed at the Ministry of Interior since 1977 and performs important duties and ends his career as Minister of the Interior, reads his biography. In 1998-1999 he headed the Ministry of Interior (Minister of Interior).

Ljube Boskoski was appointed Deputy Director of the Directorate for Security and Counterintelligence (DBK) in the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Macedonia. On 31 January 2001 he was appointed Secretary of State at the Ministry of Interior. During the 2001 armed conflict, on May 13, 2001, he was appointed Minister of the Interior of the Republic of Macedonia in the broad coalition government.

Hence, SDSM defends the Constitution only when it is an alibi for postponing the elections.