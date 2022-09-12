Dragan Kovacki, MP from VMRO-DPMNE and member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE, in an interview with the “Sto ne e jasno” talked about the whole situation in which the country is and indicated that at the moment Macedonia is a territory that is ruled by people who are deeply involved in crime.

We must realize that Macedonia must become a state because at the moment it is not a state, at the moment it is a territory that is in some way ruled by drug gangs, by people who are deeply involved in crime. And I can freely say by murderers too. There were a few who had their passports issued in Dracevo, if I’m not mistaken. I will remind here that there was a statement from judge Olja Ristovska who was responsible for the trial of the process “Double”. That is the case with the passports where the judge herself stated that during the process she assessed that not all the evidence was presented, that is, certain persons were hidden, she even named those persons in her statement. But here there was no reaction from the prosecution, nor from the public, that case was simply covered up, and it was a month and a half ago. Now you have a situation where those passports are issued, the judge tells you that the evidence is being hidden and there is no reaction, stressed Kovacki.



During the interview, Kovacki also spoke about the prevailing economic crisis and emphasized that the government is not doing anything to overcome the crisis.