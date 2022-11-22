Slavjanka Petrovska hides a luxurious hacienda with a swimming pool in Radisani. Petrovska lied that she did not own a luxury hacienda with a swimming pool. We denied that with a record sheet from the Real Estate Cadastre Agency, which clearly shows that she is registered as the owner of that hacienda, Dragan Kovacki, MP and member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE said at today’s press conference.

Today we will present new, irrefutable evidence, which shows that the luxurious hacienda with a swimming pool is the property of Petrovska and her family. This is a water bill for Petrovska’s hacienda with a pool. The water meter of that building was registered under Ljupco Petrovski, the father of Slavjanka Petrovska. From this bill, it can be seen that the Petrovski family uses the luxurious hacienda as their residence or one of the facilities in which they stay. The address of Slavjanka Petrovska’s hacienda with a swimming pool is also the address which, according to our knowledge, is the place of residence according to the minister’s identity card. If she claims that it is not true, she should show her ID to the public. In the last elections, Petrovska voted at the polling station where residents of Radisanska street voted from the area where the hacienda with the swimming pool is located. It is more than clear that the hacienda is Petrovska’s residence according to the documents that she has in the institutions. It is only unclear why she is hiding it from the public? And is one of the reasons the fact that the luxury hacienda with a swimming pool is an illegal construction? Petrovska should not run away from responsibility. Petrovska was caught in a lie and she should immediately resign from the position of Minister of Defense. A person who hides property and at the same time is in possession of illegal construction should not hold such a responsible position. At the same time, we call on the institutions to open a case into Petrovska. There must be accountability. Both political and criminal, Kovacki stressed.