In the past four and a half years of their rule, they indebted the Republic of Macedonia for three and a half billion euros, that is about 4,500 euros per family, new debt, debt of future generations. Zaev takes from the future generations, Zaev takes from the future of our children so that he can enjoy in luxuries. We do not see the money they take on the roads they promise, said Dragan Kovacki, member of the VMRO-DPMNE EC at Monday’s rally in the municipality of Konce.

Kovacki said that three and a half billion euros ended up in luxury cars, villas and apartments in Greece and Mavrovo, saying that they would not escape justice, that is, as he said, they would be held accountable after the change of government.

Macedonia is more humiliated and robbed than ever. What is happening is not normal. Only petty criminals cannot be held accountable. Where are the big fish, when will they be held accountable? We saw them taking money in a bag, where is Den Doncev, where are the other criminals from the rest of Zaev’s surround, he said.

Kovacki pointed out that he personally knew the candidate for mayor of Konce, Zlatko Ristov and that he was an honest, hard-working man, who kept his promises, and called on the people of Konce to vote for him.