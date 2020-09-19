Bulgarian Member of European Parliament (MEP) Andrey Kovatchev says the Joint Macedonian-Bulgarian Commission on Historical Issues needs to make progress to avoid a delay in the start of Macedonia’s EU accession negotiation.

Kovatchev told Telma TV that both countries have to take the European path together but the mistakes of the past and the communist times must be fixed.

Bulgaria does not want to take anything from Macedonia. On the contrary, we want prosperity, security, stability in the country, together in the EU. We should help each as nations who are closest to each other. Our ancestors did not have the hatred that was embedded by the Communism. But history must be cleansed so that we are close and help each other in the present and in the future, says Kovatchev.

The Bulgarian MEP says communism is condemned across Europe, while “Macedonian statehood is founded on communism”.

Unfortunately, Macedonia is the only country that has its foundations on the Anti-fascist Assembly for the National Liberation of Macedonia (ASNOM) and the communist dictatorship, notes Kovatchev.

According to him, no one can deny the personal feeling of an individual.