Serbian prosecutors and the police have launched an investigation into the illegal issuance of 22 diplomas from the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the University of Kragujevac for nurses from Croatia and another 15 PhD diplomas obtained at various faculties, mainly in management and economics, issued to citizens of Kosovo and Macedonia, reported Novosti.

There is no evidence at the University that these 22 people have enrolled in doctoral studies, there is no data on exams passed, nostrification of previously obtained diplomas and no trace of the money allegedly paid for education. There are only diplomas that have been issued to them.

The Rector of the University of Kragujevac, prof. Nenad Filipovic has already annulled 22 diplomas issued to nurses in 2014 by the Faculty of Medical Sciences.