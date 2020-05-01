Local authorities in the city of Kriva Palanka used the afternoon curfew today to scrape off the Kutles/Vergina sun from the main city square. Greece ordered Macedonia to remove every representation of the ancient symbol it claims as its exclusive property from the public spaces in Macedonia, and the SDSM is all too eager to accommodate it, ordering workers to use power tools to remove it from manhole covers.

But the Government and SDSM party officials in Kriva Palanka apparently expected that there will be resistance from the humiliating act on the city square, so they waited for the curfew to send in the workers.

We proudly built the square dedicated to the Karpos uprising and we were proud of it as citizens of Palanka, no matter our political affiliation. But now we see the the star removed from the square this cowardly way, a humiliating act of traitors. The symbol was on the first flag of the independent Republic of Macedonia, said the former Mayor of Kriva Palanka Arsenco Arsovski, who first shared the video of the incident.

The flag, found in innumerable sites across Macedonia, most notably in the royal tomb of King Philip II, was forcibly removed from the original Macedonian flag, after Greece blackmailed the newly independent country in the early 1990ies, using a crippling trade embargo. But it was freely used by many municipalities as well as private citizens.