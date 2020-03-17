Some 200 Macedonian citizens who are arriving from various European countries, many of them badly affected by the coronavirus epidemic, will be placed into a camp at the Krivolak army range, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said today.

The Pepeliste army barracks will be used to collectively isolate arrivals from Italy, Austria and other at risk countries. Normally citizens are told to self-isolate in their homes, but this escalation was announced today as a step meant to ensure the people are not violating the isolation order.

The citizens are scattered across the Balkans, and will return to Macedonia in an organized convoy of cars and buses.