The “Krste Misirkov” institute of Macedonian language replied to the book promoted by the Bulgarian BANU Academy, that states that the Macedonian language is a mere dialect of the Bulgarian language. The two countries are locked in a growing dispute over cultural, national and historic issues, as Bulgaria demands full implementation of the 2017 Zaev – Borisov treaty.

Joint future is built with mutual trust and friendship. That can only be achieved if we accept and respect each other. The right to self-determination and use of the native language is a basic human right. Any attempt to alter that with force or blackmail will fail, the “Krste Misirkov” institute said in its press release.

In response to the book promoted by BANU, the Macedonian language institute notes that Macedonia don’t feel as Bulgarians and don’t consider the Bulgarian language as their native language. It notes that the BANU book selects sources for its claims among linguists and writers from Macedonia who are chosen for their political allegiance as opposed to their expertise.

On top of everything, a new name for the Macedonian language is being promoted – the Northmacedonian Bulgarian language, the Institute said.

Bulgaria is using its clout and veto power in the European Union to try to prevent the establishment of the Macedonian language as an official EU language in the course of the accession talks that are expected to begin soon.