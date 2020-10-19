Krusevo is currently the only city in Macedonia with no active coronavirus cases.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 20 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Krusevo.

The number of active cases in the country at the moment is 5,550.

Most of the active cases are registered in Skopje – 2,674, followed by Strumica-358, Tetovo-288, Prilep-226, Kumanovo -225. There are over 100 active cases in Kocani -195, Stip -159, Bitola-151, Gevgelija -141, Delcevo -116, Gostivar -104.