The Confederation of Free Trade Unions – KSS informed that they will start daily protests starting tomorrow. The march will start tomorrow at 16h from the Parliament building to the Government building. The president of KSS, Blagoja Ralpovski, says that they will protest until their demands for alignment of wages with the minimum wage are met.

We demand wages alignment with protests with various pressures, but obviously there is no understanding. That is why as of tomorrow we take the streets every day if something does not happen tomorrow until 12 h, every day from 16h to 17h until our demands are met. These days a new Law on Civil Servants was adopted unnoticed in which there is a shameful increase from 100 to 200 denars. Public administration has been brought to a social category and at this moment when we have huge inflation and increased living costs, public sector employees cannot afford it, Ralpovski told TV Kanal 5.

